Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

