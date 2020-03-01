Great Canadian Gaming (GC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TSE:GC opened at C$39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$37.67 and a 1-year high of C$56.32.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$7,799,898.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,625.99. Also, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.