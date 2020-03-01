Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 4,550

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,310.65 ($56.70).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,222.66. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

