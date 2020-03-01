Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 612.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 548,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $3.61 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

