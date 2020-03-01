Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.89% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE:GKOS opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 66.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 150.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.