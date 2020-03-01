Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Gentherm worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

