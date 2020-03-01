Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $488.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.83 million to $499.80 million. Generac reported sales of $470.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 405,089 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.