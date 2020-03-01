Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 7.5% After Dividend Announcement

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.19, 3,014,676 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,884,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

