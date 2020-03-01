Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $63.40 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

