Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $63.40 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

