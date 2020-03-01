Fmr LLC Sells 763,133 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763,133 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.96% of Inovalon worth $115,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.