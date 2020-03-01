Fmr LLC Sells 624,402 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Entegris worth $116,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Entegris stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.