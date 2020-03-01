Fmr LLC Sells 59,948 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,948 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.91% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $108,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.