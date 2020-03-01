Fmr LLC Sells 223,640 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,640 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $112,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII opened at $10.54 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.