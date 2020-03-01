Fmr LLC Sells 2,094,922 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,492,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,094,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $108,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Univar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Univar by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.