Fmr LLC Sells 1,587,092 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,092 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Gray Television worth $120,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after buying an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gray Television by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 163,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

