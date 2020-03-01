Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chase worth $101,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

