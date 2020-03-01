Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.26% of Voya Financial worth $103,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

