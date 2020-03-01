Fmr LLC Purchases Shares of 2,142,428 Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,142,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,316,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,908,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.