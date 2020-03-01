Fmr LLC Purchases 968,198 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.89% of Arco Platform worth $114,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCE stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Arco Platform Ltd has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

