Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.20% of Luxfer worth $96,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.51 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

