Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,607 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $96,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,842,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $11,681,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $339.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock worth $22,250,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.11.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

