Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $107,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

BNS stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

