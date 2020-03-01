Fmr LLC Has $98.38 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $98,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.