Fmr LLC Has $96.27 Million Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.59% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $96,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of AIMT opened at $23.81 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

