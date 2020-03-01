Fmr LLC Has $119.10 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.50% of MAXIMUS worth $119,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

