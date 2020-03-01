Fmr LLC Has $109.60 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $109,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

