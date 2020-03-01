Fmr LLC Has $106.97 Million Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,288 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Aaron’s worth $106,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.