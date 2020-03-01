Fmr LLC Has $103.75 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $103,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

