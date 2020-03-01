Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $114,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 276.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 407,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 126,805 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

A stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

