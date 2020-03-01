Fmr LLC Buys 5,455,224 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.09% of Bilibili worth $108,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,974,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after purchasing an additional 390,546 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Shares of BILI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

