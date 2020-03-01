Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.34% of TriCo Bancshares worth $103,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

