FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

