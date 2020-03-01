Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

