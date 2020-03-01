Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 199,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 243,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

