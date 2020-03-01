Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

