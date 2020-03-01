Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 97,803 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,803 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $12.07 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

