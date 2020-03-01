Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.4% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $200,259.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,554 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

RJF stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

