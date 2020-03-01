Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 39,900 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

