Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 24,375 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

