Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 21,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

