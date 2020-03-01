Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,300 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

