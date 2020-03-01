Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

