Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 69,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $150.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.28 and a 1 year high of $352.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

