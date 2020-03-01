Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

