Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 7,500 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

