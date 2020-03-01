Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,400 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

NYSE:MRO opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

