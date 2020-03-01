Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.50.

Shares of MLM opened at $227.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

