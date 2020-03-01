Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,805 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,587 shares of company stock worth $20,469,298 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

