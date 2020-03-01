Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $294,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

