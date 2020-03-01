Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

